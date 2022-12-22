Woodbury third graders have received new dictionaries from the Morrisville Rotary.
The Rotary has also presented dictionaries from the South Carolina-based Dictionary Project to third-grade students at Eden, Craftsbury, Elmore, Johnson, Hyde Park, Greensboro, Bishop Marshall, Wolcott, Morristown, East Meadow School, Mountain River School and Hardwick elementary schools.
At each school, Rotarians give a short presentation and share the many sections of these multi-use books with the students.
The shared goal of the project is “to assist all students to become good writers, active readers and creative thinkers by providing students a gift of their own personal dictionary.”
Contact Deanna Wood at 888-1410 for information on the Rotary Literacy Project.
The club meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at Charlmont Restaurant in Morristown.
Contact sherryl@yahoo.com or call 802-533-2531 to confirm meeting dates and for membership information.
