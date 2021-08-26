Jack Travelstead

Raffle winner Jack Travelstead.

 Courtesy photo

Jack Travelstead of Woodbury won the handcrafted cedar canoe made by Phil Pike in the recent Craftsbury Community Care Center fundraising raffle.

