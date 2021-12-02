A festive, outdoor artisan market celebrates the magic of the season Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro.
Stop in for carols, unique eats and warm up by a toasty fire. Shop local for the holidays and support crafters from around the region.
You’ll find not only life-size nutcrackers, sparkling trees and fun activities, but gifts from dozens of local crafters.
Admission is free and the rain date is Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.