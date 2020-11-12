WonderArts hosts its 9th holiday market Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, with a bonfire, music, a winter wonderland of decorated trees, craft workshops, Bavarian-themed treats and a children’s table with fun crafts to entertain kids while parents browse the shops.
There’s also a localvore lottery and Christmas tree raffle. Proceeds support programs at WonderArts.
The event is free and features a variety of local art, crafts, body care products, festive items, and tasty treats. There’s ample room for physical distancing, and a small number of vendors will be indoors to protect delicate items. Indoor traffic will be limited and one-way for safety.
Go to wonderartsvt.org for more information. The bad weather date is Dec. 12.
