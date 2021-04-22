The Friends of Lanpher Memorial Library speakers series continues with Gerette Buglion and her book “An Everyday Cult, Tuesday, May 4, 6-7:30 p.m.
“An Everyday Cult” is narrative non-fiction that weaves cult dynamics with Buglion’s personal memoir.
A lifelong educator, Buglion was humbled when she emerged from a controlling group at age 54 after an 18-year odyssey with a charismatic teacher. She dusted off her discerning mind and set to work studying cultic dynamics and mind control while reclaiming her autonomy with the help of a supportive family, therapy and countless hours immersed in nature.
Register at bit.ly/324zbkS.
