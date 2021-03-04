Wolcott seeks a volunteer to represent the town for a study group to review options for policing.
The group will study options for maintaining law enforcement coverage in a financially sustainable way. The group is made up of volunteers from three towns — Wolcott, Hyde Park and Johnson — that currently contract with the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department.
Good candidates should be able to communicate well and work collaboratively with other board members, act as a liaison between the group and the Wolcott Selectboard, and have financial management skills and prior board experience
Email townadministrator@wolcottvt.org a letter of interest or drop it off at the town office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.