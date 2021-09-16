A substantial portion of the Wolcott populace came out Friday evening for a community barbecue held near the town offices and library.
Much of the event, organized by the town selectboard, was dedicated to information sharing on topics like the town forest, community gardens and public park, as well as use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, broadband, renovation of the schoolhouse and a wastewater solution for the village.
It was also an opportunity for people to tour of the village library at its new location, in the old railroad depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.