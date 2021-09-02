Wolcott is celebrating!
Residents are invited to come together Friday, Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m. at the town office.
Visit the library in its new location in the Depot building. Wander through the community garden planted this spring. Learn about the park that will be created in the green space behind the library with the American Rescue Plan Act grant funds awarded this summer.
Come for the free hamburgers and hotdogs. Stay to learn more about the proposed Wolcott Town Forest, status of the old schoolhouse, federal funds, and more.
This is a family friendly event with games for kids and so much more.
