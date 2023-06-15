The Wolcott United Methodist Church will be holding our summer yard and bake sale on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church; 100 percent of the proceeds of the bake sale will go to LACiNg Up for Cancer.
If you have items that you would like to donate, the church will be receiving them on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, June 19, 20, and 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and on Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. If these hours do not work for you, call Sherry Anderson at 802-888-7836 or Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185 to arrange an alternative time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.