The Wolcott United Methodist Church will hold a spring maple dinner, featuring recipes with Vermont’s favorite foodstuff, on Saturday, March 25, at the church.
Take-out is scheduled from 3:45-4:30 p.m. and the sit-down meal will be from 5-6 p.m.
The menu will include ham, maple baked beans, hash brown casserole, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, rolls and a variety of maple desserts. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 11, with no charge for those 5 and under.
Proceeds with be divided between local missions in Lamoille County and the church’s historic restoration fund.
There will be no sugar-on-snow this year.
