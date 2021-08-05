The Wolcott United Methodist Church holds a yard and bake sale at the church Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 4023 VT-15, Wolcott.
If you have items that you would like to donate, contact Sherry Anderson at 888-7836. If you’d like to bake for the sale, contact Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185.
Proceeds for the sale will be divided between the church’s missions programs and its historic restoration fund.
