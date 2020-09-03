The Wolcott United Methodist Church will hold a take-out (pick up and go) dinner at the Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The menu will include ham, baked beans, hash brown casserole, coleslaw, roll and cake. Cost is $12/adult; $6/ages 6-12; children 5 and under eat free.
Proceeds will be divided between Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund and the church’s Historic Restoration Fund.
For more information, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185.
