Morrisville Rotary is collecting good used winter coats, snow pants and snow suits for its 20th Rotary winter coat drive.
Drop off clothing to Morrisville Meals on Wheels on Munson Avenue until Friday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m., or until noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Marble Realty, 14 Stafford Avenue, Morrisville.
All items need to be pre-cleaned, and all sizes are needed.
Call Marcia Marble at 888-3418 or email marblerealty@comcast.net with any questions.
