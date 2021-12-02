Peoples Academy baseball and Post 33 baseball are partnering with the Lamoille Valley Foster and Adoptive Families Association in a winter holiday baseball clinic to fill 100 stockings with Amazon gift cards.
The clinic will focus on pitching and catching, infield and hitting. Cost is a $10 Amazon gift card — or cash equivalent — that organizers will distribute to the Lamoille Valley Foster and Adoptive Families Association in Morrisville.
The clinic will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2-4 p.m., in the Peoples Academy gym. Donations are also welcome from the public and can be dropped off outside the gym that day.
Instruction will be offered by coaches Keith Woodland, Jeff Small, Kee Gillan, Ian Lanpher and current players. Also working the clinic will be members of the school’s varsity baseball program.
Contact Woodland with attendees prior to Dec. 11, at keith.woodland@lsuu.org.
Bring a glove, mask, catchers gear, sneakers, bats, water bottle, athletic clothing, catching gear and helmet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.