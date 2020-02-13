The Festival of Fiddlers on the Green 2020 is now underway.
Its goal: Photo-document a fiddler playing in every Vermont town this year.
The effort is sponsored by the Northeast Fiddlers Association, the Champlain Valley Fiddlers, and Young Traditions Vermont.
The every-town fiddle effort was attempted in 2019, but fell 19 towns short. At dusk on Dec. 31, a young man named Caleb P. playing “Goat on the Green” made Roxbury the 232nd town of Vermont’s 251 to have a photo post of a fiddler playing there in 2019.
The fiddler organizations decided to try again this year, and are hoping for help from fiddlers and nonfiddlers alike. Photos of fiddlers playing anywhere in Vermont in 2020 can be emailed to fiddler@fiddlersonthegreenvt.com or by regular mail to Fiddlers on the Green 2020, P.O. Box 644, Townshend, VT 05353. Cellphone photos or links to YouTube or Vimeo videos are welcome.
The photo can be of a planned event, such as a concert, wedding or farmers market, or of a fiddler in her or his own back yard, or in a park, or on the porch of the general store. Photo submitters are asked to include the name of the fiddler, the town, date, and, whenever possible, the name of the tune being played and names of other musicians in the picture.
Progress can be monitored at fiddlersonthegreenvt.com.