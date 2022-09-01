The Lamoille River Square Dance Club will hold dances every Friday, 7-9 p.m., at Johnson Town Hall, 293 Lower Main St.
The first introductory night will be Sept. 9.
Square dancing is a great way to step up your fitness routine. Dance to popular music and exercise your body and mind.
No special square dance attire is required.
For more information: Ella May Hammond, ellamayhammond2@gmail.com or 802-635-7302.
