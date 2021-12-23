Robert A. Longe married Sarah D. LaFlam on Sept. 21, 2021, at his family farm in Georgia, on a lovely Vermont evening on the last day of summer.
In attendance were his parents, Marie (Wells) and the late Lloyd A. Longe, and Sarah’s parents, Doreen (Wright) LaFlam and Randall LaFlam of Swanton.
The couple married 47 years later, on the same date as Robert’s parents.
Robert is herdsman for Jay Boissoneault Farms and Sarah manages Dunkin Donuts in St. Albans.
