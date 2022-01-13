Crowley, Cootware announce nuptials

Patricia Crowley and Brian Cootware were married Jan. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at Michael’s on the Hill in Waterbury Center.
The bride is a graduate of Winooski High School and works as a financial coordinator. She is the daughter of George Crowley of Winooski and Barbara Roberts of St. Petersburg, Fla.
The groom is an excavator operator and graduated from Lamoille High School.
He is the son of Mary Marsh of Cambridge and the late Paul Cootware.
The couple will live in Milton.
Carmen George officiated and Jamie and Jason Heath and Chauncy Cootware, son of groom, attended the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.