Do you have a kid who lives in the Waterville and Belvidere areas who is not already enrolled in the Waterville Elementary School’s preschool programs?
The school is asking parents who have children between these ages to contact the school as soon as possible. The information is vital to making plans for future classes.
During the 2021/2022 school year, the preschool program will include 3- and 4-year old children, and kindergarten will include 5-year old children. Any child who turns, 3, 4 or 5 on or before Sept. 1 is eligible.
Information needed: child’s first and last name, date of birth, parent’s first and last name, email address, phone number, mailing address, and location of your home.
Email or call Denise Sargent, preschool director, at 888-6776 or dsargent@wesvt.net.
