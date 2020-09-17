Waterville Elementary School 6th graders are looking for vendors for their annual Pumpkin Yard and Craft Sale, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Waterville Town Hall.
Spaces is available for crafts or yard sale items, but no food vendors please. Cost is $20 for a 10-foot by 10-foot space. Email Becky Loucks to register (bnd94@yahoo.com). No spaces will be held until the form and payment have been received.
Deadline for registration is Oct. 10.
