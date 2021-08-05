At Greensboro Historical Society’s annual meeting, Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Greensboro United Church of Christ fellowship hall, two experts will discuss whether Timothy Hinman was a “Rogue or Hero?” and the history of the Hinman Settler Road.
Researcher Gail Sangree and Reggy Day Gibson, former director of the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington will lead the discussion, which will be followed by refreshments.
More at greensborohistoricalsociety.org.
