Want to explore a career in early childhood education?
Step Up To Childcare is an apprenticeship-style, short-term training program developed by Northeast Kingdom Learning Services.
Eight spaces are available in Lamoille County. Registration closes Feb. 21, with applicant interviews planned for early March.
To learn more, contact Mallery Daudelin, Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, mdaudelin@gmtcc.net, 802-851-1575. Register at bit.ly/3Gqn3ft.
