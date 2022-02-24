Do you smoke cigarettes? Chew tobacco? Vape nicotine? Are you ready to quit?
North Central Vermont Recovery Center, Lamoille Health Partners and the Vermont Department of Health are offering free workshops designed to help people quit and stay quit. Participants meet once a week for four weeks with free nicotine replacement available.
In-person workshops begin on the first Thursday of every month at the North Central Vermont Recovery Center, 275 Brooklyn St., Suite #2, in Morrisville, from 3-4 p.m.
For more information call Dawn at 802-851-8120.
An upcoming online workshop is also offered starting Friday, April 1, 9-10 a.m. on Zoom. Visit myhealthyvt.org for more information or contact Savannah at sdroney@lamoillehealthpartners.org.
