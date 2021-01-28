Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club and Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, in conjunction with Operation Game Thief, have conservation camp scholarships available for summer.
Boys and girls 12-14 years old may apply for a one-week adventure at the Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury or Lake Bomoseen in Castleton.
The camp application is at vtfishandwildlife.com/gmcc.html.
Contact Roy and Marcia Marble of Morrisville for a financial scholarship application at 888-3418.
Any camp specific questions can be directed to Vermont Fish & Wildlife, 802-522-2925 or fwgmcc@vermont.gov.
