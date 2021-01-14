The town of Morristown is looking for a few good people.
Open one-year positions include two constables and moderator. There is an opening for a two-year seat on the selectboard. Open positions for three years include lister, trustee of public funds and another slot on the selectboard.
The town is also seeking two library trustees, with terms of five years.
The Lamoille South Unified Union School District board is looking for a clerk, moderator of its annual meeting and a treasurer, all one-year terms, and a school director from both Stowe and Morrisville, three years.
Candidates must complete a consent of candidate form, available from Morristown Town Clerk Sara Haskins, shaskins@morristownvt.org. This form must be completed and returned to the clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
