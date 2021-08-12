A series of walk-in vaccination clinics will be open at schools and other sites across Vermont this week.
People can either walk-in, or visit healthvermont.gov to make an appointment, online or by phone.
“Vermont continues to have the highest vaccination rate in the nation and among the highest in the world,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “This is helping to dampen the impacts of the Delta variant, as we see its effect across the country. If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is the time to protect yourself.”
Below is a list of the vaccination sites available this week.
• Thursday, Aug. 13: Morristown Elementary School, 548 Park Street; Cambridge Rescue Station, 18 Williamson Court, Jeffersonville.
• Saturday, Aug. 14: Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St.
