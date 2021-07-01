There will be a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, July 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Johnson Skate Park.
A second-dose clinic will be held on Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at skate park.
More at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.
