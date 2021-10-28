Doug Masson, a Cambridge resident and recently retired from AARP, was honored on Wednesday by Vermont Agency of Transportation secretary Joe Flynn with an award from the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance recognizing his dedication and untiring advocacy of highway safety as a board member of the alliance.
Masson, a retired police officer, has taught the Smart Driver Program for AARP in Vermont since 2011.
“Doug served as a critical point of contact and connection to the community of older drivers and his expertise on safety guided the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance in its efforts to address the age-appropriate solutions critical emphasis area,” Flynn said.
His work on the board included participating in events such as the Champlain Valley Fair, distracted driving events, and other safety days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.