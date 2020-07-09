Lamoille Neighbors is looking for members and volunteers.
The group is a local nonprofit serving Hyde Park, Morrisville, Johnson and Stowe, with plans to add more towns in the future. The goal is to help members (over 50 years old) minimize isolation and maximize independence. Lamoille Neighbors wants to enhance the well-being of older adults by helping them to continue to live in their own homes.
Coronavirus has been a serious challenge due to safety concerns for the group’s members and volunteers, and it has had to scale down services and stop in-person events, at least for now.
But Lamoille Neighbors is still offering a variety of services to both members and volunteers: shopping delivered to your door, delivery of library books, Zoom discussion group, Zoom yoga, a Zoom monthly speakers series, yard and outdoor work with social distancing, friendly visit phone calls, and a regular newsletter that helps everyone stay connected.
Next week the group will begin transportation to medical and personal appointments and very small in-person outdoor visits.
Interested in becoming a member, a volunteer or a donor? Call 802-585-1233 or go to lamoilleneighbors.org. Financial assistance is available for those that would like to be a member but are unable to afford the membership fee.
