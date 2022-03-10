“Visual Rhythms, a a solo exhibition by artist Katherine Clarke Langlands, is now showing at Minėmå Gallery, Main Street, Johnson, through May 7.
Langlands’ painted sculptures are made from recycled vinyl records. The artist collects, paints, heats, cuts, sands, washes, heats again and then molds the vinyl into free-standing sculptures.
“Like so many of my paintings, this work is absolutely about color and shape and about the re-use of materials, inventiveness and the cycle of art. I can’t help but think of the number of hands that have been involved and the lives that have been affected in the making and listening to a record. ‘Visual Rhythms’ are a reimagined, revamped design of an already beloved yet partially obsolete object. During my process an organic theme of past, present, and future is unfolding,” she said.
Katherine Clark Langlands unabashedly identiﬁes as a female contemporary American artist, a practicing Buddhist, a warrior for justice and a visual storyteller. The daughter of snowboarding pioneers, Katherine grew up immersed in the snowboard and skateboard culture of the 1990s and that sensibility often informs her gritty, relevant murals and vibrant, dynamic paintings and sculptures.
