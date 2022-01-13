On Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. the Vermont Studio Center offers a free, virtual talk over Zoom with artist Jean Shin, who is recognized for her monumental installations that incorporate everyday objects.
Shin’s work has been widely exhibited in over 150 major museums and cultural institutions, including solo exhibitions at The Museum of Modern Art in New York, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Smithsonian, Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, among others.
Born in Seoul, South Korea and raised in the United States, Shin attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in 1999 and Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. She also received an honorary doctorate from New York Academy of Art.
Shin is a tenured adjunct professor of Fine Art at Pratt Institute. She lives and works in Brooklyn and in the Hudson Valley.
