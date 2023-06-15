Villari’s karate students

Left to right: Top row Master Jerod Richardson, Lozen Worthington, Quincy Boardman, Land Boardman, Lakota Worthington, Murryn Bergeron, Bracken Worthington, Winter Worthington. Bottom row: Cailin Macually, Everett Bassett, Gabe Bean, Avah Tingaud, Connor Macually, Rory Jay and Sage Perry (not pictured).

 Courtesy photo

Students from Villari’s Self-Defense & Wellness Center in Cambridge had a successful karate season.

“These local kids, teens and adults have been working so hard and the results speak for themselves,” instructor Jerod Richardson said. “After the tournaments hosted by various schools and styles, these competitors excelled and really showed what hard work and dedication can do! Some of them had never competed before this season. They faced the fears and nerves, and won and lost with a grace that any teacher would be proud of.”

