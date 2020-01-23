Following the Grout Observatory open house in October, a second open house and learning event will occur on Friday, Jan. 31, 6-8 p.m. at Peoples Academy in Morrisville.
The event will have an indoor activity session that includes an introduction to the moon and how its phases occur.
After the indoor session, attendees will go out to the observatory to view the moon, weather permitting, through the Grout telescope using various magnifications and color filters, as well as other available telescopes that will be set up on the hill. The planet Venus will also be visible at this event.
Rain date is Saturday, Feb. 1, at the same time.