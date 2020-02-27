Hop out of your dens and head on down to the Morrisville VFW on March 14 for the seventh Dustin Mason Memorial Arm Wrestling Tournament.
Weigh-in starts at 10 a.m. and competition starts at noon. There will be trophies for first, second and third places in each adult weight group and medals for the kids groups. Open to all ages and weight classes.
Adult champions receive a genuine made-in-USA sweatshirt with “Champion” on the left sleeve.
Sweatshirts and T-shirts will be available as well. This is a great opportunity to warm up for the state tournament later this year.
For further information, contact Monte Mason at 802-888-4395 or endoftrail5@aol.com