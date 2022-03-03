An AARP Vermont winter placemaking grant helped the town add lights at Legion Field in Johnson for night skating, in addition to fire pits for warming and gathering, benches for sitting and sleds and skates for borrowing.
On Feb. 26 more than 100 people from all over northern Vermont gathered for the Johnson Scavenger Hunt and Art Walk finale: a community Skate and Bake at the field on a sunny winter day.
Ice master Brian Raulinaitis made sure the skating was perfect, said event coordinator Kyle Nuse.
Attendees skated and sledded, enjoyed warm cookies and cocoa, roasted marshmallows over a bonfire and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.