Join us for a special Monthly Musical Shabbat on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., where the music of love and the love of music is our theme. Rabbi David Fainsilber will lead this music-filled service alongside our musicians and the JCOGS Spontaneous Choir. A catered oneg, prepared by Café on Main, will follow our service. Visit jcogs.org to RSVP and donate. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome.