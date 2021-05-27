The Vermont Studio Center in Johnson offers a diverse lineup for its virtual programing in June. All are at 7 p.m., unless noted.
• Thursday, June 3: Book discussion, “Girlhood” by Melissa Febos. The book examines the narratives women are told about what it means to be female and what it takes to free oneself from them.
• Tuesday, June 13: A reading to celebrate Green Mountains Review’s Issue 32.1. Readers will include the following contributing writers: Nin Andrews, Leah Umansky, January Gill-O'Neill, and Jensen Beach.
• Thursday, June 17: Reading with Christopher Castellani.
• Friday, June 18, 10 a.m.: Writer craft talks with Christopher Castellani.
• Monday, June 21: Artist talk with Ernesto Pujol.
• Tuesday, June 22: Maudelle Driskell and Abigail Wender, a paired reading and conversation.
• Monday, June 28: Artist talk with Inclusive Arts Vermont.
More information: 802-635-2727.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.