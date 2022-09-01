Starting in September, the Vermont Master Naturalist program will offer professional training to a team of nature enthusiasts looking to enhance their understanding of Cambridge’s wild species and wild spaces.
Through a series of five field days, master naturalist candidates will explore the pieces, patterns and processes that shape natural communities and learn to read the landscape of Cambridge. Field sites will take students from the slopes of Mount Mansfield to the banks of the Lamoille River, learning the timeline of major events that have shaped the landscape, from mountain uplift and glaciation to forest growth and human land use, and the ongoing effects of water, weather and wildlife interactions.
The program focuses on developing a tight-knit team of naturalists who learn from one another along the way — and collaborate with the community. In the winter and spring, candidates will work with community partners on local land stewardship and nature education projects.
Organizations interested in partnering with a group of naturalist volunteers should contact local program coordinator Sophie Mazowita at sophie.mazowita@gmail.com.
Field days will be led by Alicia Daniel, local naturalist and Mazowita, and other guest experts.
For more information vermontmasternaturalist.org/cambridge.
The program is open to residents of Cambridge and surrounding towns.
