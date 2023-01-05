On Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 1:30-3 p.m., create beautiful bird cards and consider the feathered friends that stay around in winter.
This dementia-friendly community activity at the Vermont History Center in Barre is free and open to all. Register in advance by calling 802-476-2681 or email basen@cvcoa.org for more information.
