Several local nonprofits are the recipients of Spark Connecting Community grants totaling $170,000 through the Vermont Community Foundation.
The Spark Connecting Community grants aim to build and nurture community, supporting work that builds social capital.
“This Spark round made it clear the extraordinary need — and the extraordinary creativity — that exists throughout Vermont right now,” says Sarah Waring, vice president for grants and community investments at the foundation. “Applications included requests for basic needs like food and digital access, but also to build safe outdoor experiences for youth and community engagement, for art and creative mechanisms to renew social interactions, and for local advancement of racial justice and equity. They were overwhelming in their breadth, scope, and quantity.”
Each organization received $3,000, and include:
• Town of Hyde Park and Gihon Valley Hall Committee — to support enhancement of the performance space stage. Grant funds will be used to upgrade lighting technology, revive the hall as a hub for community gatherings, and enable virtually broadcast performances throughout the pandemic.
• Ballet Wolcott — to support the 2020 Ballet Wolcott “Nutcracker.”
• Big Picture Learning — to support the production of a short film that will amplify youth voices and heighten awareness of places where learners have co-created their school experiences and pursued interests alongside mentors in their communities.
• Catamount Film & Arts — to support Art on the Street.
• Central Vermont Council on Aging — to support the Creative Care Kit project, which will provide supplies, materials, instructions and resources to homebound older adults for skills-based arts activities.
• Good Beginnings of Central VT — to support emergency adaptation of its Perinatal Support Service.
• Helen Day Art Center — to support The Rural Art & Justice Project, a collaborative public art engagement that promotes and facilitates conversations about social justice, equity, and inclusion among community members in Lamoille county.
• Jenna’s Promise — to support the continued growth of the recovery center.
• Johnson Elementary School — to provide critically needed support for educators and families in Johnson by delivering virtual and hands-on STEM education programs and activities.
• Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union — to provide critically needed support for educators and families in two communities of the Orleans South Supervisory Union (Hardwick and Woodbury) by delivering virtual and hands-on STEM education programs and activities.
• Rural ARTS Collaborative — to foster learning and connection in a time of distance by keeping community members safely connected both in-person and virtually through arts, recreation, and technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.