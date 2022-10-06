Cartoonist and educator Marek Bennett comes to Morristown Centennial Library Friday, Oct 14, at 5 p.m.
Bennett was a contributor to this year’s Vermont Humanities Vermont Reads book, “The Most Costly Journey: Stories of Migrant Farmworkers in Vermont,” which featured the stories of 19 of the migrant farmworkers who keep Vermont dairy farms running, told in their own words, and illustrated by cartoonists from around New England.
Each short chapter describes aspects of life as an immigrant farm worker in Vermont: crossing the border, struggling with English, adapting to winter, growing gardens, raising children, dealing with health crises and working long hours.
Bennett will give an inside look into the making of “The Most Costly Journey,” present some of the many comics documenting human migrations and struggles throughout the ages and lead a hands-on demo on how to cartoon stories of your own family, neighborhood and world.
No prior art experience needed; appropriate for adults, teens, and kids 8 and up.
If you would like a copy of the book, email info@centenniallibrary.org, call 802-888-3853, or just stop by the library and pick one up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.