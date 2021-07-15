Vermont Vaudeville’s first-ever summer production, “The New Normal,” will take place July 21-25, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 6-7:30 p.m.
For the past 12 years, Vermont Vaudeville has mounted an original production every six months featuring internationally touring guest acts, as well as the core cast’s take on local humor.
The latest live production might just be the perfect antidote to a winter of online entertainment. “The New Normal” features new comedy, stunts and music from Vermont Vaudeville’s core cast of Vermont entertainers, and never before seen guest acts from afar, including award-winning comedian, actress and street performer Sharon from Canada, and The Farmer’s Daughter, an acrobatic, rope-tricking, bottle-walking sensation.
The show is rounded out with a live house band, and a new state-of-the-art robotic roustabout.
This is a ticketed event. More at vermontvaudeville.com.
