Here are some of the upcoming programs at Varnum Memorial Library, 194 Main St., Jeffersonville, varunumlibrary.org or 802-644-2117.
Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
CrafterNoon
Tuesdays, 3-5 p.m.
Join Patty for a weekly activity using various beads to create something unique. All ages welcome. Kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Toddler Time
Wednesdays, 10-10:30 a.m.
A story or two, followed by a hands-on activity.
Dungeons and Dragons
Wednesdays, Jan. 11 and 25, 4-6 p.m.
Coffee and conversations
Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.
Gather around the table to build community and connections.
Adult crafting
Thursdays, Jan. 12 and 26, 11 a.m.-noon
Make mosaic picture frames. Plan to attend both sessions as it is a process that requires drying time between steps.
Read with me
Thursdays, Jan. 12 and 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Sign up to read with a certified therapy dog. These sessions are by registration; call early to secure a spot.
Make reusable beeswax paper
Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-noon
Join Lamoille County Solid Waste Management District to make your own food-safe wrap. This event requires the use of a hot iron, so the age is set at 14 and up with adult supervision. Reserve a spot; limited to 12.
Raptors up close with VINS
Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-noon
Join the Vermont Institute of Natural Science for this presentation with live falcons, hawks and owls. Examine food webs, predator-prey relationships and the interdependence of the systems that support life. All ages welcome.
