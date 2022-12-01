Here are some of the upcoming programs at Varnum Memorial Library, 194 Main St., Jeffersonville, varunumlibrary.org or 802-644-2117.
Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Coffee and conversations
Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10-11 a.m.
Guitar adventures with JJ
Thursdays, Dec. 1 and 15, 4:15-5:15 p.m.
Tai-chi for fall prevention
Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
CrafterNoon
Tuesdays, Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 3-5 p.m.
Dec. 6 and 13: paper cache; Dec. 20: pinecone birdfeeders; Dec. 27: New Year’s hats.
Toddler time
Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10-10:30 a.m.
Crochet circle
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Read with me
Thursdays, Dec. 8 and 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Dungeons & Dragons
Wednesdays, Dec. 14 and 28, 4-6 p.m.
All about dogsledding
Saturday, Dec. 10, 1-2 p.m.
Songwriters’ workshop
Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-noon
Feathered friends
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 5-6 p.m.
4-H LocalVores Club
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cookie-palooza!
Friday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
