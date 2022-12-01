Here are some of the upcoming programs at Varnum Memorial Library, 194 Main St., Jeffersonville, varunumlibrary.org or 802-644-2117.

Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Coffee and conversations

Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10-11 a.m.

Guitar adventures with JJ

Thursdays, Dec. 1 and 15, 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Tai-chi for fall prevention

Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

CrafterNoon

Tuesdays, Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 3-5 p.m.

Dec. 6 and 13: paper cache; Dec. 20: pinecone birdfeeders; Dec. 27: New Year’s hats.

Toddler time

Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10-10:30 a.m.

Crochet circle

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Read with me

Thursdays, Dec. 8 and 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dungeons & Dragons

Wednesdays, Dec. 14 and 28, 4-6 p.m.

All about dogsledding

Saturday, Dec. 10, 1-2 p.m.

Songwriters’ workshop

Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-noon

Feathered friends

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 5-6 p.m.

4-H LocalVores Club

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.

Cookie-palooza!

Friday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

