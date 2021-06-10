Here are some upcoming programs at Varnum Memorial Library, Main Street, Jeffersonville, in June.
Spanish for intermediate and advanced adults, seniors
Fridays, 6-7 p.m.
Practice speaking, writing and understanding Spanish through grammar exercises, conversation and reading. This is currently held virtually by Milagro Amaya. Five seats left for this course.
Register at varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com.
Virtual book talk
“Farming and Gardening on the Wild Side” by John and Nancy Hayden.
Thursday, June 10, 7-8 p.m.
RSVP at varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com.
Rockin’ Ron, Friendly Pirate
June 12, 10:30-11 a.m.
Rockin’ Ron performs sing-along and move-along songs from his five albums. Second Saturday of each month. Masks, please.
RSVP at varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com.
Tails and Tales summer reading program
Wednesday, June 23, 9:30 a.m.
Kickoff event, Animal Mask-arade.
Sign up here: bit.ly/3clYDrn.
