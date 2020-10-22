The Varnum Memorial Library is now open by appointment.
New hours are as follows:
• Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday 1:30-6 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Facebook Live Storytime 10-11); Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Appointments are offered every hour, on the hour, for 30 minutes. Patrons can use their time to browse or use one of our three available computers. Each person in a party requires an individual slot (children included), with only three people permitted at a time.
During the break, staff will clean all surfaces and touchpoints. When entering the library, complete a COVID health check-list, sign the log and always, wear a mask.
Patrons are not permitted into the library without masks.
Call 644-2117 or email varnumrequests@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
