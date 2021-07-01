The Varnum Memorial Library summer reading program is looking for both volunteers and donations. A private donor is matching every donation up to $500, for a total of $1,000 towards the program.
Donations can be made directly at the library or by sending a check to the Crescendo Club Library Association, PO Box 198, Jeffersonville, VT, made payable to the summer reading program.
This library needs one volunteer per summer reading event. Interested in volunteering? Go to bit.ly/3vWIYG8.
Other volunteer opportunities include checking out books at the library, helping to shelve books, assisting with grab and go bags for kids and adults. Sign up at bit.ly/3xXIoco.
Upcoming events include:
- Wednesday, June 30, 9:30 a.m. — Summer reading program, Amazing Creatures Part 1.
- Friday, July 2, 9 a.m. -3 p.m. — 4th of July book sale.
- Tuesday, July 6, 9-10 a.m. — Intergenerational story hour.
- Friday, July 9, 4-5 p.m. — EB White Book Club, “Stuart Little.”
- Monday, July 19, 10 a.m. — “Tales of Azban,” Lamoille County Nature Center Program. Sign up at bit.ly/35XNCcl.
- Wednesday, July 21, 6-7 p.m. — Caroline Ailanthus Virtual Author Talk, “Ecological Memory.”
Sign up at bit.ly/3h7xMB9.
