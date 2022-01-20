Is DNA the answer to your genetic genealogy? Find out at a Varnum Memorial Library virtual event on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 3-4:15 p.m.
Deciding how DNA evidence can help you solve genealogical mysteries can be perplexing. Can DNA even address your specific question? Which type of test will work for your problem? Which testing company should you choose?
In this 75-minute talk, Ed McGuire will explain how the tests work, how DNA results complement traditional evidence and how to choose the best option to fit your situation. He will also address the time and costs involved as well as security issues and ethical considerations.
A handout will be provided with key background information as well as the best online and print resources.
McGuire has been hunting down his ancestors for over 40 years. He is a past president of the Vermont French-Canadian Genealogical Society and volunteers at its home, the Vermont Genealogy Library in Essex Junction. He holds a certificate in genealogical research from Boston University.
Email Lesley Nase for Zoom link at lnasemoonspinner@gmail.com.
