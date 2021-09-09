September marks the start of new programs for seniors at the Varnum Memorial Library in Jeffersonville village, Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m.
Contact Lesley Nase at lnasemoonspinner@gmail.com if you plan to attend any of the programs, or with questions.
• Seniors’ stories matter, Sept. 14: The art and history of oral storytelling. Why does your story matter? Share yours.
• Vermont writers and poets discussion, Sept. 21: Take a look at the authors who lived and wrote in Vermont.
• Puzzle me this, Sept. 28: Rewire and fire new brain connections for any age with different puzzle activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.