As winter sets in, Vermont’s white-tailed deer are congregating and heading to deer yards in their seasonal travels through changing habitats.
Learn how deer deal with deep snow, cold temperatures, hungry predators and then shrinking menu that come with a northern winter and then join in a round of Deer Flag Tag on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Varnum Memorial Library, 194 Main St., Jeffersonville.
This program is sponsored by the Cambridge Conservation Commission and the library and presented by the Lamoille Valley Nature Center. It is designed for preschool and elementary school students but all are welcome.
Information: Cari Varner, 802- 644-2117, cjvarner@gmail.com, varnumlibrary.org.